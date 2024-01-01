Convert XOF to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs BCEAO to Bahraini dinars

10 xof
0.006 bhd

CFA1.000 XOF = .د.ب0.0006139 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9491.3591,532.7
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,934.57
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,118.51
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,637.08

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bahraini Dinar
1 XOF0.00061 BHD
5 XOF0.00307 BHD
10 XOF0.00614 BHD
20 XOF0.01228 BHD
50 XOF0.03069 BHD
100 XOF0.06139 BHD
250 XOF0.15347 BHD
500 XOF0.30694 BHD
1000 XOF0.61387 BHD
2000 XOF1.22774 BHD
5000 XOF3.06935 BHD
10000 XOF6.13870 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BHD1,629.01000 XOF
5 BHD8,145.05000 XOF
10 BHD16,290.10000 XOF
20 BHD32,580.20000 XOF
50 BHD81,450.50000 XOF
100 BHD162,901.00000 XOF
250 BHD407,252.50000 XOF
500 BHD814,505.00000 XOF
1000 BHD1,629,010.00000 XOF
2000 BHD3,258,020.00000 XOF
5000 BHD8,145,050.00000 XOF
10000 BHD16,290,100.00000 XOF