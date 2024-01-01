Convert XCD to RON at the real exchange rate

East Caribbean dollars to Romanian leus today

1,000 xcd
1,725.86 ron

$1.000 XCD = L1.726 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.2151.5040.7921.3783.6011.3580.936
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0430.0754.590.0750.051
1 AUD0.66512.11410.5270.91155.5990.9030.623
1 GBP1.26222.9911.89811.729105.5211.7141.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 XCD1.72586 RON
5 XCD8.62930 RON
10 XCD17.25860 RON
20 XCD34.51720 RON
50 XCD86.29300 RON
100 XCD172.58600 RON
250 XCD431.46500 RON
500 XCD862.93000 RON
1000 XCD1,725.86000 RON
2000 XCD3,451.72000 RON
5000 XCD8,629.30000 RON
10000 XCD17,258.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / East Caribbean Dollar
1 RON0.57942 XCD
5 RON2.89711 XCD
10 RON5.79422 XCD
20 RON11.58844 XCD
50 RON28.97110 XCD
100 RON57.94220 XCD
250 RON144.85550 XCD
500 RON289.71100 XCD
1000 RON579.42200 XCD
2000 RON1,158.84400 XCD
5000 RON2,897.11000 XCD
10000 RON5,794.22000 XCD