5 Samoan talas to Serbian dinars

Convert WST to RSD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = РСД39.85 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 WST to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.045040.0450
Low38.825538.4902
Average39.540839.1493
Change2.31%0.83%
View full history

1 WST to RSD stats

The performance of WST to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.0450 and a 30 day low of 38.8255. This means the 30 day average was 39.5408. The change for WST to RSD was 2.31.

The performance of WST to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.0450 and a 90 day low of 38.4902. This means the 90 day average was 39.1493. The change for WST to RSD was 0.83.

Track market ratesView WST to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6691.3850.7784.0771.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1261.4990.83491.011.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7180.9180.51155.760.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7580.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Serbian Dinar
1 WST39.85040 RSD
5 WST199.25200 RSD
10 WST398.50400 RSD
20 WST797.00800 RSD
50 WST1,992.52000 RSD
100 WST3,985.04000 RSD
250 WST9,962.60000 RSD
500 WST19,925.20000 RSD
1000 WST39,850.40000 RSD
2000 WST79,700.80000 RSD
5000 WST199,252.00000 RSD
10000 WST398,504.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 RSD0.02509 WST
5 RSD0.12547 WST
10 RSD0.25094 WST
20 RSD0.50188 WST
50 RSD1.25469 WST
100 RSD2.50938 WST
250 RSD6.27345 WST
500 RSD12.54690 WST
1000 RSD25.09380 WST
2000 RSD50.18760 WST
5000 RSD125.46900 WST
10000 RSD250.93800 WST