Samoan tala to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Serbian dinars is currently 39.850 today, reflecting a 1.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.957% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 40.067 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 39.261 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.303% increase in value.