1 Samoan tala to Philippine pesos

Convert WST to PHP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₱21.47 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
WST to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 WST to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.470121.4701
Low20.693720.5668
Average21.106020.9234
Change3.75%0.25%
1 WST to PHP stats

The performance of WST to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.4701 and a 30 day low of 20.6937. This means the 30 day average was 21.1060. The change for WST to PHP was 3.75.

The performance of WST to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.4701 and a 90 day low of 20.5668. This means the 90 day average was 20.9234. The change for WST to PHP was 0.25.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Philippine Peso
1 WST21.47480 PHP
5 WST107.37400 PHP
10 WST214.74800 PHP
20 WST429.49600 PHP
50 WST1,073.74000 PHP
100 WST2,147.48000 PHP
250 WST5,368.70000 PHP
500 WST10,737.40000 PHP
1000 WST21,474.80000 PHP
2000 WST42,949.60000 PHP
5000 WST107,374.00000 PHP
10000 WST214,748.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Samoan Tala
1 PHP0.04657 WST
5 PHP0.23283 WST
10 PHP0.46566 WST
20 PHP0.93132 WST
50 PHP2.32831 WST
100 PHP4.65662 WST
250 PHP11.64155 WST
500 PHP23.28310 WST
1000 PHP46.56620 WST
2000 PHP93.13240 WST
5000 PHP232.83100 WST
10000 PHP465.66200 WST