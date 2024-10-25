Samoan tala to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Philippine pesos is currently 21.470 today, reflecting a 2.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.101% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 21.522 on 25-10-2024 and a low of 20.955 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.411% increase in value.