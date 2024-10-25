Samoan tala to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Euros is currently 0.340 today, reflecting a 1.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.938% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.342 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.335 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.299% increase in value.