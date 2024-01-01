100 Samoan talas to Nicaraguan córdobas
Convert WST to NIO at the real exchange rate
WST to NIO conversion chart
1 WST = 13.55830 NIO
0
|1 WST to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.7353
|13.7353
|Low
|13.4725
|13.3038
|Average
|13.6350
|13.5629
|Change
|-0.34%
|0.36%
|View full history
1 WST to NIO stats
The performance of WST to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.7353 and a 30 day low of 13.4725. This means the 30 day average was 13.6350. The change for WST to NIO was -0.34.
The performance of WST to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7353 and a 90 day low of 13.3038. This means the 90 day average was 13.5629. The change for WST to NIO was 0.36.
|Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 WST
|13.55830 NIO
|5 WST
|67.79150 NIO
|10 WST
|135.58300 NIO
|20 WST
|271.16600 NIO
|50 WST
|677.91500 NIO
|100 WST
|1,355.83000 NIO
|250 WST
|3,389.57500 NIO
|500 WST
|6,779.15000 NIO
|1000 WST
|13,558.30000 NIO
|2000 WST
|27,116.60000 NIO
|5000 WST
|67,791.50000 NIO
|10000 WST
|135,583.00000 NIO