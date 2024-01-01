10 thousand Samoan talas to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert WST to NIO at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = C$13.56 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NIO
1 WST to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.735313.7353
Low13.472513.3038
Average13.635013.5629
Change-0.34%0.36%
1 WST to NIO stats

The performance of WST to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.7353 and a 30 day low of 13.4725. This means the 30 day average was 13.6350. The change for WST to NIO was -0.34.

The performance of WST to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7353 and a 90 day low of 13.3038. This means the 90 day average was 13.5629. The change for WST to NIO was 0.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6671.3850.7784.0731.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1231.4990.834911.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7160.9180.51155.7530.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7590.075

