1 thousand Samoan talas to Hungarian forints

Convert WST to HUF at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Ft137.5 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 WST to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High137.6560137.6560
Low131.4320129.2600
Average135.1698132.5752
Change4.66%4.21%
View full history

1 WST to HUF stats

The performance of WST to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 137.6560 and a 30 day low of 131.4320. This means the 30 day average was 135.1698. The change for WST to HUF was 4.66.

The performance of WST to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 137.6560 and a 90 day low of 129.2600. This means the 90 day average was 132.5752. The change for WST to HUF was 4.21.

Track market ratesView WST to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6851.3850.77184.071.32
1 EUR1.08311.63419.1471.4990.83491.0181.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7180.9180.51155.7050.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7540.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Hungarian Forint
1 WST137.53100 HUF
5 WST687.65500 HUF
10 WST1,375.31000 HUF
20 WST2,750.62000 HUF
50 WST6,876.55000 HUF
100 WST13,753.10000 HUF
250 WST34,382.75000 HUF
500 WST68,765.50000 HUF
1000 WST137,531.00000 HUF
2000 WST275,062.00000 HUF
5000 WST687,655.00000 HUF
10000 WST1,375,310.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Samoan Tala
2000 HUF14.54214 WST
5000 HUF36.35535 WST
10000 HUF72.71070 WST
15000 HUF109.06605 WST
20000 HUF145.42140 WST
30000 HUF218.13210 WST
40000 HUF290.84280 WST
50000 HUF363.55350 WST
60000 HUF436.26420 WST
100000 HUF727.10700 WST
150000 HUF1,090.66050 WST
200000 HUF1,454.21400 WST