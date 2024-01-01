1 thousand Samoan talas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert WST to GHS at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = GH¢5.949 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 WST to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.94935.9493
Low5.80575.3501
Average5.86855.7314
Change2.35%9.61%
View full history

1 WST to GHS stats

The performance of WST to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9493 and a 30 day low of 5.8057. This means the 30 day average was 5.8685. The change for WST to GHS was 2.35.

The performance of WST to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9493 and a 90 day low of 5.3501. This means the 90 day average was 5.7314. The change for WST to GHS was 9.61.

Track market ratesView WST to GHS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6791.3850.77184.0761.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1371.4990.83591.0081.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7190.9180.51155.730.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7560.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ghanaian Cedi
1 WST5.94933 GHS
5 WST29.74665 GHS
10 WST59.49330 GHS
20 WST118.98660 GHS
50 WST297.46650 GHS
100 WST594.93300 GHS
250 WST1,487.33250 GHS
500 WST2,974.66500 GHS
1000 WST5,949.33000 GHS
2000 WST11,898.66000 GHS
5000 WST29,746.65000 GHS
10000 WST59,493.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Samoan Tala
1 GHS0.16809 WST
5 GHS0.84043 WST
10 GHS1.68086 WST
20 GHS3.36172 WST
50 GHS8.40430 WST
100 GHS16.80860 WST
250 GHS42.02150 WST
500 GHS84.04300 WST
1000 GHS168.08600 WST
2000 GHS336.17200 WST
5000 GHS840.43000 WST
10000 GHS1,680.86000 WST