Samoan talas to Guernsey pounds today

Convert WST to GGP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = £0.2840 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
WST to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 WST to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28510.2867
Low0.27680.2768
Average0.28210.2819
Change2.16%-0.29%
1 WST to GGP stats

The performance of WST to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2851 and a 30 day low of 0.2768. This means the 30 day average was 0.2821. The change for WST to GGP was 2.16.

The performance of WST to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2867 and a 90 day low of 0.2768. This means the 90 day average was 0.2819. The change for WST to GGP was -0.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6781.3850.77184.0751.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1391.4990.83591.0241.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.720.9180.51155.7370.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7560.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Guernsey pound
1 WST0.28400 GGP
5 WST1.42001 GGP
10 WST2.84002 GGP
20 WST5.68004 GGP
50 WST14.20010 GGP
100 WST28.40020 GGP
250 WST71.00050 GGP
500 WST142.00100 GGP
1000 WST284.00200 GGP
2000 WST568.00400 GGP
5000 WST1,420.01000 GGP
10000 WST2,840.02000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Samoan Tala
1 GGP3.52110 WST
5 GGP17.60550 WST
10 GGP35.21100 WST
20 GGP70.42200 WST
50 GGP176.05500 WST
100 GGP352.11000 WST
250 GGP880.27500 WST
500 GGP1,760.55000 WST
1000 GGP3,521.10000 WST
2000 GGP7,042.20000 WST
5000 GGP17,605.50000 WST
10000 GGP35,211.00000 WST