Samoan tala to Guernsey pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Guernsey pounds is currently 0.284 today, reflecting a 1.408% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.457% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Guernsey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.285 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.279 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.363% increase in value.