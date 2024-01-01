20 Samoan talas to Ethiopian birrs

Convert WST to ETB at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Br43.01 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 WST to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.837744.8377
Low42.954120.8574
Average43.949040.1594
Change-2.20%103.10%
1 WST to ETB stats

The performance of WST to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.8377 and a 30 day low of 42.9541. This means the 30 day average was 43.9490. The change for WST to ETB was -2.20.

The performance of WST to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.8377 and a 90 day low of 20.8574. This means the 90 day average was 40.1594. The change for WST to ETB was 103.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6911.3850.77184.0751.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1491.4990.83491.0071.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7250.9180.51155.720.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ethiopian Birr
1 WST43.00660 ETB
5 WST215.03300 ETB
10 WST430.06600 ETB
20 WST860.13200 ETB
50 WST2,150.33000 ETB
100 WST4,300.66000 ETB
250 WST10,751.65000 ETB
500 WST21,503.30000 ETB
1000 WST43,006.60000 ETB
2000 WST86,013.20000 ETB
5000 WST215,033.00000 ETB
10000 WST430,066.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Samoan Tala
1 ETB0.02325 WST
5 ETB0.11626 WST
10 ETB0.23252 WST
20 ETB0.46505 WST
50 ETB1.16262 WST
100 ETB2.32523 WST
250 ETB5.81308 WST
500 ETB11.62615 WST
1000 ETB23.25230 WST
2000 ETB46.50460 WST
5000 ETB116.26150 WST
10000 ETB232.52300 WST