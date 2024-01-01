500 Ethiopian birrs to Samoan talas

Convert ETB to WST at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = WS$0.02270 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 ETB to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02300.0479
Low0.02230.0223
Average0.02270.0262
Change-1.13%-51.48%
View full history

1 ETB to WST stats

The performance of ETB to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0230 and a 30 day low of 0.0223. This means the 30 day average was 0.0227. The change for ETB to WST was -1.13.

The performance of ETB to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0479 and a 90 day low of 0.0223. This means the 90 day average was 0.0262. The change for ETB to WST was -51.48.

Track market ratesView ETB to WST chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6231.4931.6240.93521.537
1 GBP1.20111.295108.8591.7931.9511.12325.871
1 USD0.9280.772184.0771.3851.5070.86719.981
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Samoan Tala
1 ETB0.02270 WST
5 ETB0.11351 WST
10 ETB0.22702 WST
20 ETB0.45404 WST
50 ETB1.13511 WST
100 ETB2.27022 WST
250 ETB5.67555 WST
500 ETB11.35110 WST
1000 ETB22.70220 WST
2000 ETB45.40440 WST
5000 ETB113.51100 WST
10000 ETB227.02200 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ethiopian Birr
1 WST44.04850 ETB
5 WST220.24250 ETB
10 WST440.48500 ETB
20 WST880.97000 ETB
50 WST2,202.42500 ETB
100 WST4,404.85000 ETB
250 WST11,012.12500 ETB
500 WST22,024.25000 ETB
1000 WST44,048.50000 ETB
2000 WST88,097.00000 ETB
5000 WST220,242.50000 ETB
10000 WST440,485.00000 ETB