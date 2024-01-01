5 Samoan talas to Colombian pesos

Convert WST to COP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $1,584 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 WST to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,589.94001,589.9400
Low1,536.15001,454.3900
Average1,563.44201,529.3921
Change1.67%7.37%
1 WST to COP stats

The performance of WST to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,589.9400 and a 30 day low of 1,536.1500. This means the 30 day average was 1,563.4420. The change for WST to COP was 1.67.

The performance of WST to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,589.9400 and a 90 day low of 1,454.3900. This means the 90 day average was 1,529.3921. The change for WST to COP was 7.37.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Colombian Peso
1 WST1,584.24000 COP
5 WST7,921.20000 COP
10 WST15,842.40000 COP
20 WST31,684.80000 COP
50 WST79,212.00000 COP
100 WST158,424.00000 COP
250 WST396,060.00000 COP
500 WST792,120.00000 COP
1000 WST1,584,240.00000 COP
2000 WST3,168,480.00000 COP
5000 WST7,921,200.00000 COP
10000 WST15,842,400.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Samoan Tala
1 COP0.00063 WST
5 COP0.00316 WST
10 COP0.00631 WST
20 COP0.01262 WST
50 COP0.03156 WST
100 COP0.06312 WST
250 COP0.15780 WST
500 COP0.31561 WST
1000 COP0.63122 WST
2000 COP1.26243 WST
5000 COP3.15608 WST
10000 COP6.31216 WST