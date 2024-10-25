Samoan tala to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Colombian pesos is currently 1,584.240 today, reflecting a 1.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 2.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,592.420 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 1,550.660 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.393% increase in value.