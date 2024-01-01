Samoan talas to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert WST to BOB at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Bs2.545 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 WST to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.58072.5807
Low2.52332.4894
Average2.56102.5459
Change-0.61%0.78%
View full history

1 WST to BOB stats

The performance of WST to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5807 and a 30 day low of 2.5233. This means the 30 day average was 2.5610. The change for WST to BOB was -0.61.

The performance of WST to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5807 and a 90 day low of 2.4894. This means the 90 day average was 2.5459. The change for WST to BOB was 0.78.

Track market ratesView WST to BOB chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6911.3850.77184.0741.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1421.4990.83590.9681.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7230.9180.51155.7110.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bolivian Boliviano
1 WST2.54525 BOB
5 WST12.72625 BOB
10 WST25.45250 BOB
20 WST50.90500 BOB
50 WST127.26250 BOB
100 WST254.52500 BOB
250 WST636.31250 BOB
500 WST1,272.62500 BOB
1000 WST2,545.25000 BOB
2000 WST5,090.50000 BOB
5000 WST12,726.25000 BOB
10000 WST25,452.50000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Samoan Tala
1 BOB0.39289 WST
5 BOB1.96444 WST
10 BOB3.92888 WST
20 BOB7.85776 WST
50 BOB19.64440 WST
100 BOB39.28880 WST
250 BOB98.22200 WST
500 BOB196.44400 WST
1000 BOB392.88800 WST
2000 BOB785.77600 WST
5000 BOB1,964.44000 WST
10000 BOB3,928.88000 WST