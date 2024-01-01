Vietnamese dongs to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert VND to SZL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = L0.0006963 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
VND to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 VND to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-0.89%-3.58%
1 VND to SZL stats

The performance of VND to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to SZL was -0.89.

The performance of VND to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to SZL was -3.58.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,388.431.38533.797151.865
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874919.6270.91822.385100.588
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,502.491.49936.573164.335
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.881.0525.605115.054

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Swazi Lilangeni
1000 VND0.69630 SZL
2000 VND1.39261 SZL
5000 VND3.48152 SZL
10000 VND6.96303 SZL
20000 VND13.92606 SZL
50000 VND34.81515 SZL
100000 VND69.63030 SZL
200000 VND139.26060 SZL
500000 VND348.15150 SZL
1000000 VND696.30300 SZL
2000000 VND1,392.60600 SZL
5000000 VND3,481.51500 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Vietnamese Dong
1 SZL1,436.16000 VND
5 SZL7,180.80000 VND
10 SZL14,361.60000 VND
20 SZL28,723.20000 VND
50 SZL71,808.00000 VND
100 SZL143,616.00000 VND
250 SZL359,040.00000 VND
500 SZL718,080.00000 VND
1000 SZL1,436,160.00000 VND
2000 SZL2,872,320.00000 VND
5000 SZL7,180,800.00000 VND
10000 SZL14,361,600.00000 VND