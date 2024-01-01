1 million Vietnamese dongs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert VND to LKR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Sr0.01155 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
VND to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 VND to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0124
Low0.01150.0115
Average0.01180.0120
Change-5.53%-3.46%
1 VND to LKR stats

The performance of VND to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0115. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for VND to LKR was -5.53.

The performance of VND to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0115. This means the 90 day average was 0.0120. The change for VND to LKR was -3.46.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,383.811.38533.766151.805
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.950.91922.398100.7
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,498.111.49936.555164.345
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.941.0525.595115.069

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sri Lankan Rupee
1000 VND11.54720 LKR
2000 VND23.09440 LKR
5000 VND57.73600 LKR
10000 VND115.47200 LKR
20000 VND230.94400 LKR
50000 VND577.36000 LKR
100000 VND1,154.72000 LKR
200000 VND2,309.44000 LKR
500000 VND5,773.60000 LKR
1000000 VND11,547.20000 LKR
2000000 VND23,094.40000 LKR
5000000 VND57,736.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 LKR86.60140 VND
5 LKR433.00700 VND
10 LKR866.01400 VND
20 LKR1,732.02800 VND
50 LKR4,330.07000 VND
100 LKR8,660.14000 VND
250 LKR21,650.35000 VND
500 LKR43,300.70000 VND
1000 LKR86,601.40000 VND
2000 LKR173,202.80000 VND
5000 LKR433,007.00000 VND
10000 LKR866,014.00000 VND