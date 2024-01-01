Convert LKR to VND at the real exchange rate
20 Sri Lankan rupees to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 LKR
|83.47830 VND
|5 LKR
|417.39150 VND
|10 LKR
|834.78300 VND
|20 LKR
|1,669.56600 VND
|50 LKR
|4,173.91500 VND
|100 LKR
|8,347.83000 VND
|250 LKR
|20,869.57500 VND
|500 LKR
|41,739.15000 VND
|1000 LKR
|83,478.30000 VND
|2000 LKR
|166,956.60000 VND
|5000 LKR
|417,391.50000 VND
|10000 LKR
|834,783.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1000 VND
|11.97920 LKR
|2000 VND
|23.95840 LKR
|5000 VND
|59.89600 LKR
|10000 VND
|119.79200 LKR
|20000 VND
|239.58400 LKR
|50000 VND
|598.96000 LKR
|100000 VND
|1,197.92000 LKR
|200000 VND
|2,395.84000 LKR
|500000 VND
|5,989.60000 LKR
|1000000 VND
|11,979.20000 LKR
|2000000 VND
|23,958.40000 LKR
|5000000 VND
|59,896.00000 LKR