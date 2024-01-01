20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Sri Lankan rupees
Convert VND to LKR at the real exchange rate
VND to LKR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.01155 LKR
0
|1 VND to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0122
|0.0124
|Low
|0.0115
|0.0115
|Average
|0.0118
|0.0120
|Change
|-5.53%
|-3.46%
|View full history
1 VND to LKR stats
The performance of VND to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0115. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for VND to LKR was -5.53.
The performance of VND to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0115. This means the 90 day average was 0.0120. The change for VND to LKR was -3.46.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1000 VND
|11.54720 LKR
|2000 VND
|23.09440 LKR
|5000 VND
|57.73600 LKR
|10000 VND
|115.47200 LKR
|20000 VND
|230.94400 LKR
|50000 VND
|577.36000 LKR
|100000 VND
|1,154.72000 LKR
|200000 VND
|2,309.44000 LKR
|500000 VND
|5,773.60000 LKR
|1000000 VND
|11,547.20000 LKR
|2000000 VND
|23,094.40000 LKR
|5000000 VND
|57,736.00000 LKR
|Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 LKR
|86.60140 VND
|5 LKR
|433.00700 VND
|10 LKR
|866.01400 VND
|20 LKR
|1,732.02800 VND
|50 LKR
|4,330.07000 VND
|100 LKR
|8,660.14000 VND
|250 LKR
|21,650.35000 VND
|500 LKR
|43,300.70000 VND
|1000 LKR
|86,601.40000 VND
|2000 LKR
|173,202.80000 VND
|5000 LKR
|433,007.00000 VND
|10000 LKR
|866,014.00000 VND