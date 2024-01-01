50 Uzbekistan soms to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UZS to KZT at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₸0.03793 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 UZS to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03860.0386
Low0.03750.0375
Average0.03790.0379
Change0.95%0.94%
View full history

1 UZS to KZT stats

The performance of UZS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0386 and a 30 day low of 0.0375. This means the 30 day average was 0.0379. The change for UZS to KZT was 0.95.

The performance of UZS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0386 and a 90 day low of 0.0375. This means the 90 day average was 0.0379. The change for UZS to KZT was 0.94.

Track market ratesView UZS to KZT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0041.51.6320.93721.46
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0641.7971.9551.12325.719
1 USD0.9240.771184.081.3861.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0.03793 KZT
5 UZS0.18965 KZT
10 UZS0.37930 KZT
20 UZS0.75861 KZT
50 UZS1.89652 KZT
100 UZS3.79304 KZT
250 UZS9.48260 KZT
500 UZS18.96520 KZT
1000 UZS37.93040 KZT
2000 UZS75.86080 KZT
5000 UZS189.65200 KZT
10000 UZS379.30400 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT26.36410 UZS
5 KZT131.82050 UZS
10 KZT263.64100 UZS
20 KZT527.28200 UZS
50 KZT1,318.20500 UZS
100 KZT2,636.41000 UZS
250 KZT6,591.02500 UZS
500 KZT13,182.05000 UZS
1000 KZT26,364.10000 UZS
2000 KZT52,728.20000 UZS
5000 KZT131,820.50000 UZS
10000 KZT263,641.00000 UZS