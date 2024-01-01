Convert KZT to UZS at the real exchange rate

20 Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms

20 kzt
540.37 uzs

₸1.000 KZT = so'm27.02 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT27.01860 UZS
5 KZT135.09300 UZS
10 KZT270.18600 UZS
20 KZT540.37200 UZS
50 KZT1,350.93000 UZS
100 KZT2,701.86000 UZS
250 KZT6,754.65000 UZS
500 KZT13,509.30000 UZS
1000 KZT27,018.60000 UZS
2000 KZT54,037.20000 UZS
5000 KZT135,093.00000 UZS
10000 KZT270,186.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0.03701 KZT
5 UZS0.18506 KZT
10 UZS0.37012 KZT
20 UZS0.74023 KZT
50 UZS1.85058 KZT
100 UZS3.70115 KZT
250 UZS9.25288 KZT
500 UZS18.50575 KZT
1000 UZS37.01150 KZT
2000 UZS74.02300 KZT
5000 UZS185.05750 KZT
10000 UZS370.11500 KZT