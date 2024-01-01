10 thousand Uruguayan pesos to Qatari rials

Convert UYU to QAR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = QR0.08764 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 UYU to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08820.0906
Low0.08650.0863
Average0.08760.0892
Change1.26%-3.24%
1 UYU to QAR stats

The performance of UYU to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0882 and a 30 day low of 0.0865. This means the 30 day average was 0.0876. The change for UYU to QAR was 1.26.

The performance of UYU to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0906 and a 90 day low of 0.0863. This means the 90 day average was 0.0892. The change for UYU to QAR was -3.24.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Qatari Rial
1 UYU0.08764 QAR
5 UYU0.43820 QAR
10 UYU0.87639 QAR
20 UYU1.75279 QAR
50 UYU4.38197 QAR
100 UYU8.76394 QAR
250 UYU21.90985 QAR
500 UYU43.81970 QAR
1000 UYU87.63940 QAR
2000 UYU175.27880 QAR
5000 UYU438.19700 QAR
10000 UYU876.39400 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Uruguayan Peso
1 QAR11.41040 UYU
5 QAR57.05200 UYU
10 QAR114.10400 UYU
20 QAR228.20800 UYU
50 QAR570.52000 UYU
100 QAR1,141.04000 UYU
250 QAR2,852.60000 UYU
500 QAR5,705.20000 UYU
1000 QAR11,410.40000 UYU
2000 QAR22,820.80000 UYU
5000 QAR57,052.00000 UYU
10000 QAR114,104.00000 UYU