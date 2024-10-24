Uruguayan peso to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Qatari rials is currently 0.088 today, reflecting a 0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.038% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.088 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.087 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.