Qatari rial to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to Uruguayan pesos is currently 10.890 today, reflecting a 0.579% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 1.243% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 10.892 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 10.755 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.956% increase in value.