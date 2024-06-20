카타르 리얄 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 우루과이 페소로 is currently 10.827 today, reflecting a 0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.482% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 10.835 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 10.744 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.