250 Uruguayan pesos to Omani rials

Convert UYU to OMR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ر.ع.0.009254 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
UYU to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 UYU to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00930.0096
Low0.00910.0091
Average0.00920.0094
Change1.24%-3.23%
1 UYU to OMR stats

The performance of UYU to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0093 and a 30 day low of 0.0091. This means the 30 day average was 0.0092. The change for UYU to OMR was 1.24.

The performance of UYU to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0091. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for UYU to OMR was -3.23.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Omani Rial
1 UYU0.00925 OMR
5 UYU0.04627 OMR
10 UYU0.09254 OMR
20 UYU0.18508 OMR
50 UYU0.46271 OMR
100 UYU0.92542 OMR
250 UYU2.31355 OMR
500 UYU4.62711 OMR
1000 UYU9.25421 OMR
2000 UYU18.50842 OMR
5000 UYU46.27105 OMR
10000 UYU92.54210 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Uruguayan Peso
1 OMR108.05900 UYU
5 OMR540.29500 UYU
10 OMR1,080.59000 UYU
20 OMR2,161.18000 UYU
50 OMR5,402.95000 UYU
100 OMR10,805.90000 UYU
250 OMR27,014.75000 UYU
500 OMR54,029.50000 UYU
1000 OMR108,059.00000 UYU
2000 OMR216,118.00000 UYU
5000 OMR540,295.00000 UYU
10000 OMR1,080,590.00000 UYU