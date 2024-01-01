5 Uruguayan pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert UYU to NOK at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = kr0.2629 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 UYU to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26350.2738
Low0.24680.2468
Average0.25740.2619
Change6.53%-3.97%
View full history

1 UYU to NOK stats

The performance of UYU to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2635 and a 30 day low of 0.2468. This means the 30 day average was 0.2574. The change for UYU to NOK was 6.53.

The performance of UYU to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2738 and a 90 day low of 0.2468. This means the 90 day average was 0.2619. The change for UYU to NOK was -3.97.

Track market ratesView UYU to NOK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0811.51.6310.93821.452
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1361.7971.9541.12325.705
1 USD0.9240.771184.1121.3851.5060.86619.811
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 UYU0.26292 NOK
5 UYU1.31462 NOK
10 UYU2.62923 NOK
20 UYU5.25846 NOK
50 UYU13.14615 NOK
100 UYU26.29230 NOK
250 UYU65.73075 NOK
500 UYU131.46150 NOK
1000 UYU262.92300 NOK
2000 UYU525.84600 NOK
5000 UYU1,314.61500 NOK
10000 UYU2,629.23000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Uruguayan Peso
1 NOK3.80339 UYU
5 NOK19.01695 UYU
10 NOK38.03390 UYU
20 NOK76.06780 UYU
50 NOK190.16950 UYU
100 NOK380.33900 UYU
250 NOK950.84750 UYU
500 NOK1,901.69500 UYU
1000 NOK3,803.39000 UYU
2000 NOK7,606.78000 UYU
5000 NOK19,016.95000 UYU
10000 NOK38,033.90000 UYU