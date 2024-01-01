500 Uruguayan pesos to Jamaican dollars

Convert UYU to JMD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = J$3.789 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
UYU to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 UYU to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.81553.8987
Low3.71743.7079
Average3.78843.8397
Change1.92%-2.50%
1 UYU to JMD stats

The performance of UYU to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8155 and a 30 day low of 3.7174. This means the 30 day average was 3.7884. The change for UYU to JMD was 1.92.

The performance of UYU to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8987 and a 90 day low of 3.7079. This means the 90 day average was 3.8397. The change for UYU to JMD was -2.50.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 UYU3.78887 JMD
5 UYU18.94435 JMD
10 UYU37.88870 JMD
20 UYU75.77740 JMD
50 UYU189.44350 JMD
100 UYU378.88700 JMD
250 UYU947.21750 JMD
500 UYU1,894.43500 JMD
1000 UYU3,788.87000 JMD
2000 UYU7,577.74000 JMD
5000 UYU18,944.35000 JMD
10000 UYU37,888.70000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JMD0.26393 UYU
5 JMD1.31966 UYU
10 JMD2.63931 UYU
20 JMD5.27862 UYU
50 JMD13.19655 UYU
100 JMD26.39310 UYU
250 JMD65.98275 UYU
500 JMD131.96550 UYU
1000 JMD263.93100 UYU
2000 JMD527.86200 UYU
5000 JMD1,319.65500 UYU
10000 JMD2,639.31000 UYU