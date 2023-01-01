1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert JMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1000 jmd
254.31 uyu

1.00000 JMD = 0.25431 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860741.0965591.16091.464721.62560.94760518.7675
1 GBP1.1617911.27395105.9091.701681.888591.1009221.8037
1 USD0.911950.78496183.13431.335751.482470.8641517.115
1 INR0.01096960.009442070.012028710.01606740.01783220.01039460.205872

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JMD0.25431 UYU
5 JMD1.27157 UYU
10 JMD2.54313 UYU
20 JMD5.08626 UYU
50 JMD12.71565 UYU
100 JMD25.43130 UYU
250 JMD63.57825 UYU
500 JMD127.15650 UYU
1000 JMD254.31300 UYU
2000 JMD508.62600 UYU
5000 JMD1271.56500 UYU
10000 JMD2543.13000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 UYU3.93217 JMD
5 UYU19.66085 JMD
10 UYU39.32170 JMD
20 UYU78.64340 JMD
50 UYU196.60850 JMD
100 UYU393.21700 JMD
250 UYU983.04250 JMD
500 UYU1966.08500 JMD
1000 UYU3932.17000 JMD
2000 UYU7864.34000 JMD
5000 UYU19660.85000 JMD
10000 UYU39321.70000 JMD