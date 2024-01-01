250 Uruguayan pesos to Danish kroner

Convert UYU to DKK at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = kr0.1656 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
UYU to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 UYU to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16640.1714
Low0.15820.1582
Average0.16320.1657
Change4.67%-3.02%
1 UYU to DKK stats

The performance of UYU to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1664 and a 30 day low of 0.1582. This means the 30 day average was 0.1632. The change for UYU to DKK was 4.67.

The performance of UYU to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1714 and a 90 day low of 0.1582. This means the 90 day average was 0.1657. The change for UYU to DKK was -3.02.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0371.51.6310.93721.449
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0621.7971.9541.12325.696
1 USD0.9230.771184.0721.3851.5060.86619.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Danish Krone
1 UYU0.16559 DKK
5 UYU0.82796 DKK
10 UYU1.65592 DKK
20 UYU3.31184 DKK
50 UYU8.27960 DKK
100 UYU16.55920 DKK
250 UYU41.39800 DKK
500 UYU82.79600 DKK
1000 UYU165.59200 DKK
2000 UYU331.18400 DKK
5000 UYU827.96000 DKK
10000 UYU1,655.92000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Uruguayan Peso
1 DKK6.03895 UYU
5 DKK30.19475 UYU
10 DKK60.38950 UYU
20 DKK120.77900 UYU
50 DKK301.94750 UYU
100 DKK603.89500 UYU
250 DKK1,509.73750 UYU
500 DKK3,019.47500 UYU
1000 DKK6,038.95000 UYU
2000 DKK12,077.90000 UYU
5000 DKK30,194.75000 UYU
10000 DKK60,389.50000 UYU