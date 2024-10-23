10 Danish kroner to Uruguayan pesos

Convert DKK to UYU at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = $U6.036 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
DKK to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 DKK to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.32076.3207
Low6.02785.8338
Average6.13616.0365
Change-4.10%3.11%
1 DKK to UYU stats

The performance of DKK to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3207 and a 30 day low of 6.0278. This means the 30 day average was 6.1361. The change for DKK to UYU was -4.10.

The performance of DKK to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3207 and a 90 day low of 5.8338. This means the 90 day average was 6.0365. The change for DKK to UYU was 3.11.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Uruguayan Peso
1 DKK6.03581 UYU
5 DKK30.17905 UYU
10 DKK60.35810 UYU
20 DKK120.71620 UYU
50 DKK301.79050 UYU
100 DKK603.58100 UYU
250 DKK1,508.95250 UYU
500 DKK3,017.90500 UYU
1000 DKK6,035.81000 UYU
2000 DKK12,071.62000 UYU
5000 DKK30,179.05000 UYU
10000 DKK60,358.10000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Danish Krone
1 UYU0.16568 DKK
5 UYU0.82839 DKK
10 UYU1.65678 DKK
20 UYU3.31356 DKK
50 UYU8.28390 DKK
100 UYU16.56780 DKK
250 UYU41.41950 DKK
500 UYU82.83900 DKK
1000 UYU165.67800 DKK
2000 UYU331.35600 DKK
5000 UYU828.39000 DKK
10000 UYU1,656.78000 DKK