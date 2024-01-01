20 Uruguayan pesos to Bahraini dinars

Convert UYU to BHD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = .د.ب0.009063 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
UYU to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 UYU to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00910.0094
Low0.00890.0089
Average0.00910.0092
Change1.32%-3.21%
1 UYU to BHD stats

The performance of UYU to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0091 and a 30 day low of 0.0089. This means the 30 day average was 0.0091. The change for UYU to BHD was 1.32.

The performance of UYU to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0094 and a 90 day low of 0.0089. This means the 90 day average was 0.0092. The change for UYU to BHD was -3.21.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 UYU0.00906 BHD
5 UYU0.04532 BHD
10 UYU0.09063 BHD
20 UYU0.18127 BHD
50 UYU0.45316 BHD
100 UYU0.90633 BHD
250 UYU2.26582 BHD
500 UYU4.53164 BHD
1000 UYU9.06327 BHD
2000 UYU18.12654 BHD
5000 UYU45.31635 BHD
10000 UYU90.63270 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 BHD110.33500 UYU
5 BHD551.67500 UYU
10 BHD1,103.35000 UYU
20 BHD2,206.70000 UYU
50 BHD5,516.75000 UYU
100 BHD11,033.50000 UYU
250 BHD27,583.75000 UYU
500 BHD55,167.50000 UYU
1000 BHD110,335.00000 UYU
2000 BHD220,670.00000 UYU
5000 BHD551,675.00000 UYU
10000 BHD1,103,350.00000 UYU