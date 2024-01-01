Ugandan shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert UGX to UAH at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₴0.01119 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
UGX to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 UGX to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01120.0112
Low0.01110.0109
Average0.01120.0111
Change0.58%2.01%
1 UGX to UAH stats

The performance of UGX to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0112 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0112. The change for UGX to UAH was 0.58.

The performance of UGX to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0112 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0111. The change for UGX to UAH was 2.01.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.071,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8271,135.770.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0271,851.91.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.741,296.771.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UGX0.01119 UAH
5 UGX0.05595 UAH
10 UGX0.11190 UAH
20 UGX0.22380 UAH
50 UGX0.55949 UAH
100 UGX1.11898 UAH
250 UGX2.79745 UAH
500 UGX5.59490 UAH
1000 UGX11.18980 UAH
2000 UGX22.37960 UAH
5000 UGX55.94900 UAH
10000 UGX111.89800 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ugandan Shilling
1 UAH89.36710 UGX
5 UAH446.83550 UGX
10 UAH893.67100 UGX
20 UAH1,787.34200 UGX
50 UAH4,468.35500 UGX
100 UAH8,936.71000 UGX
250 UAH22,341.77500 UGX
500 UAH44,683.55000 UGX
1000 UAH89,367.10000 UGX
2000 UAH178,734.20000 UGX
5000 UAH446,835.50000 UGX
10000 UAH893,671.00000 UGX