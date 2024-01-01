5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Ugandan shillings

Convert UAH to UGX at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Ush89.37 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 UAH to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.138091.7712
Low89.342089.3420
Average89.592990.4580
Change-0.58%-1.97%
View full history

1 UAH to UGX stats

The performance of UAH to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.1380 and a 30 day low of 89.3420. This means the 30 day average was 89.5929. The change for UAH to UGX was -0.58.

The performance of UAH to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.7712 and a 90 day low of 89.3420. This means the 90 day average was 90.4580. The change for UAH to UGX was -1.97.

Track market ratesView UAH to UGX chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0850.7721.321.38717.7051.51
1 EUR1.08190.8380.8341.4261.49819.1271.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2951.199108.88611.711.79622.9281.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ugandan Shilling
1 UAH89.36730 UGX
5 UAH446.83650 UGX
10 UAH893.67300 UGX
20 UAH1,787.34600 UGX
50 UAH4,468.36500 UGX
100 UAH8,936.73000 UGX
250 UAH22,341.82500 UGX
500 UAH44,683.65000 UGX
1000 UAH89,367.30000 UGX
2000 UAH178,734.60000 UGX
5000 UAH446,836.50000 UGX
10000 UAH893,673.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UGX0.01119 UAH
5 UGX0.05595 UAH
10 UGX0.11190 UAH
20 UGX0.22380 UAH
50 UGX0.55949 UAH
100 UGX1.11898 UAH
250 UGX2.79745 UAH
500 UGX5.59490 UAH
1000 UGX11.18980 UAH
2000 UGX22.37960 UAH
5000 UGX55.94900 UAH
10000 UGX111.89800 UAH