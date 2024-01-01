1 Ugandan shilling to Rwandan francs

Convert UGX to RWF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = R₣0.3705 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
UGX to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 UGX to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37050.3705
Low0.36240.3525
Average0.36730.3606
Change2.24%5.11%
1 UGX to RWF stats

The performance of UGX to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3705 and a 30 day low of 0.3624. This means the 30 day average was 0.3673. The change for UGX to RWF was 2.24.

The performance of UGX to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3705 and a 90 day low of 0.3525. This means the 90 day average was 0.3606. The change for UGX to RWF was 5.11.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0751,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8131,135.430.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83490.9951,851.131.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7391,296.671.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 UGX0.37052 RWF
5 UGX1.85258 RWF
10 UGX3.70516 RWF
20 UGX7.41032 RWF
50 UGX18.52580 RWF
100 UGX37.05160 RWF
250 UGX92.62900 RWF
500 UGX185.25800 RWF
1000 UGX370.51600 RWF
2000 UGX741.03200 RWF
5000 UGX1,852.58000 RWF
10000 UGX3,705.16000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 RWF2.69894 UGX
5 RWF13.49470 UGX
10 RWF26.98940 UGX
20 RWF53.97880 UGX
50 RWF134.94700 UGX
100 RWF269.89400 UGX
250 RWF674.73500 UGX
500 RWF1,349.47000 UGX
1000 RWF2,698.94000 UGX
2000 RWF5,397.88000 UGX
5000 RWF13,494.70000 UGX
10000 RWF26,989.40000 UGX