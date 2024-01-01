Convert RWF to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 Rwandan francs to Ugandan shillings

10 rwf
28 ugx

R₣1.000 RWF = Ush2.820 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 RWF2.82024 UGX
5 RWF14.10120 UGX
10 RWF28.20240 UGX
20 RWF56.40480 UGX
50 RWF141.01200 UGX
100 RWF282.02400 UGX
250 RWF705.06000 UGX
500 RWF1,410.12000 UGX
1000 RWF2,820.24000 UGX
2000 RWF5,640.48000 UGX
5000 RWF14,101.20000 UGX
10000 RWF28,202.40000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 UGX0.35458 RWF
5 UGX1.77289 RWF
10 UGX3.54579 RWF
20 UGX7.09158 RWF
50 UGX17.72895 RWF
100 UGX35.45790 RWF
250 UGX88.64475 RWF
500 UGX177.28950 RWF
1000 UGX354.57900 RWF
2000 UGX709.15800 RWF
5000 UGX1,772.89500 RWF
10000 UGX3,545.79000 RWF