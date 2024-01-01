Convert RWF to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 Rwandan francs to Ugandan shillings

100 rwf
282 ugx

R₣1.000 RWF = Ush2.818 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3690.791.3581.50218.16583.593
1 EUR1.06911.4630.8441.4511.60519.41189.327
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.2761.068
1 GBP1.2651.1841.73211.7181.90122.987105.783

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 RWF2.81750 UGX
5 RWF14.08750 UGX
10 RWF28.17500 UGX
20 RWF56.35000 UGX
50 RWF140.87500 UGX
100 RWF281.75000 UGX
250 RWF704.37500 UGX
500 RWF1,408.75000 UGX
1000 RWF2,817.50000 UGX
2000 RWF5,635.00000 UGX
5000 RWF14,087.50000 UGX
10000 RWF28,175.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 UGX0.35492 RWF
5 UGX1.77462 RWF
10 UGX3.54924 RWF
20 UGX7.09848 RWF
50 UGX17.74620 RWF
100 UGX35.49240 RWF
250 UGX88.73100 RWF
500 UGX177.46200 RWF
1000 UGX354.92400 RWF
2000 UGX709.84800 RWF
5000 UGX1,774.62000 RWF
10000 UGX3,549.24000 RWF