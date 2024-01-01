5,000 Ugandan shillings to Lesotho lotis

Convert UGX to LSL at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.004823 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
UGX to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 UGX to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0050
Low0.00460.0046
Average0.00480.0048
Change3.34%-1.67%
1 UGX to LSL stats

The performance of UGX to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for UGX to LSL was 3.34.

The performance of UGX to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for UGX to LSL was -1.67.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 UGX0.00482 LSL
5 UGX0.02411 LSL
10 UGX0.04823 LSL
20 UGX0.09645 LSL
50 UGX0.24113 LSL
100 UGX0.48225 LSL
250 UGX1.20563 LSL
500 UGX2.41127 LSL
1000 UGX4.82253 LSL
2000 UGX9.64506 LSL
5000 UGX24.11265 LSL
10000 UGX48.22530 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ugandan Shilling
1 LSL207.36000 UGX
5 LSL1,036.80000 UGX
10 LSL2,073.60000 UGX
20 LSL4,147.20000 UGX
50 LSL10,368.00000 UGX
100 LSL20,736.00000 UGX
250 LSL51,840.00000 UGX
500 LSL103,680.00000 UGX
1000 LSL207,360.00000 UGX
2000 LSL414,720.00000 UGX
5000 LSL1,036,800.00000 UGX
10000 LSL2,073,600.00000 UGX