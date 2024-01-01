5,000 Ugandan shillings to Georgian laris

Convert UGX to GEL at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₾0.0007451 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
UGX to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GEL
1 UGX to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change1.14%2.44%
1 UGX to GEL stats

The performance of UGX to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for UGX to GEL was 1.14.

The performance of UGX to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for UGX to GEL was 2.44.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 UGX0.00075 GEL
5 UGX0.00373 GEL
10 UGX0.00745 GEL
20 UGX0.01490 GEL
50 UGX0.03725 GEL
100 UGX0.07451 GEL
250 UGX0.18627 GEL
500 UGX0.37254 GEL
1000 UGX0.74508 GEL
2000 UGX1.49015 GEL
5000 UGX3.72539 GEL
10000 UGX7.45077 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ugandan Shilling
1 GEL1,342.14000 UGX
5 GEL6,710.70000 UGX
10 GEL13,421.40000 UGX
20 GEL26,842.80000 UGX
50 GEL67,107.00000 UGX
100 GEL134,214.00000 UGX
250 GEL335,535.00000 UGX
500 GEL671,070.00000 UGX
1000 GEL1,342,140.00000 UGX
2000 GEL2,684,280.00000 UGX
5000 GEL6,710,700.00000 UGX
10000 GEL13,421,400.00000 UGX