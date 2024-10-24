Ugandan shilling to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Georgian laris is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.650% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.316% increase in value.