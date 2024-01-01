250 Ugandan shillings to Czech korunas

Convert UGX to CZK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Kč0.006360 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
UGX to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CZK
1 UGX to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0064
Low0.00610.0060
Average0.00630.0062
Change4.95%1.54%
1 UGX to CZK stats

The performance of UGX to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0061. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for UGX to CZK was 4.95.

The performance of UGX to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0062. The change for UGX to CZK was 1.54.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UGX0.00636 CZK
5 UGX0.03180 CZK
10 UGX0.06360 CZK
20 UGX0.12720 CZK
50 UGX0.31800 CZK
100 UGX0.63600 CZK
250 UGX1.59000 CZK
500 UGX3.17999 CZK
1000 UGX6.35998 CZK
2000 UGX12.71996 CZK
5000 UGX31.79990 CZK
10000 UGX63.59980 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ugandan Shilling
1 CZK157.23300 UGX
5 CZK786.16500 UGX
10 CZK1,572.33000 UGX
20 CZK3,144.66000 UGX
50 CZK7,861.65000 UGX
100 CZK15,723.30000 UGX
250 CZK39,308.25000 UGX
500 CZK78,616.50000 UGX
1000 CZK157,233.00000 UGX
2000 CZK314,466.00000 UGX
5000 CZK786,165.00000 UGX
10000 CZK1,572,330.00000 UGX