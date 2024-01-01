20 Ugandan shillings to Brazilian reais

Convert UGX to BRL at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = R$0.001559 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 UGX to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00150.0015
Change5.77%2.74%
View full history

1 UGX to BRL stats

The performance of UGX to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for UGX to BRL was 5.77.

The performance of UGX to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for UGX to BRL was 2.74.

Track market ratesView UGX to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9251.320.77284.081,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66310.6140.8750.51255.7741,134.570.92
1 EUR1.0811.6311.4270.83490.9111,849.341.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7091,295.981.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Brazilian Real
1 UGX0.00156 BRL
5 UGX0.00779 BRL
10 UGX0.01559 BRL
20 UGX0.03118 BRL
50 UGX0.07794 BRL
100 UGX0.15589 BRL
250 UGX0.38971 BRL
500 UGX0.77943 BRL
1000 UGX1.55885 BRL
2000 UGX3.11770 BRL
5000 UGX7.79425 BRL
10000 UGX15.58850 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ugandan Shilling
1 BRL641.49900 UGX
5 BRL3,207.49500 UGX
10 BRL6,414.99000 UGX
20 BRL12,829.98000 UGX
50 BRL32,074.95000 UGX
100 BRL64,149.90000 UGX
250 BRL160,374.75000 UGX
500 BRL320,749.50000 UGX
1000 BRL641,499.00000 UGX
2000 BRL1,282,998.00000 UGX
5000 BRL3,207,495.00000 UGX
10000 BRL6,414,990.00000 UGX