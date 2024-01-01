Ugandan shillings to Argentine pesos today

Convert UGX to ARS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.2689 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
UGX to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ARS
1 UGX to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26890.2689
Low0.26100.2492
Average0.26520.2581
Change3.04%7.92%
1 UGX to ARS stats

The performance of UGX to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2689 and a 30 day low of 0.2610. This means the 30 day average was 0.2652. The change for UGX to ARS was 3.04.

The performance of UGX to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2689 and a 90 day low of 0.2492. This means the 90 day average was 0.2581. The change for UGX to ARS was 7.92.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 UGX0.26889 ARS
5 UGX1.34443 ARS
10 UGX2.68885 ARS
20 UGX5.37770 ARS
50 UGX13.44425 ARS
100 UGX26.88850 ARS
250 UGX67.22125 ARS
500 UGX134.44250 ARS
1000 UGX268.88500 ARS
2000 UGX537.77000 ARS
5000 UGX1,344.42500 ARS
10000 UGX2,688.85000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 ARS3.71906 UGX
5 ARS18.59530 UGX
10 ARS37.19060 UGX
20 ARS74.38120 UGX
50 ARS185.95300 UGX
100 ARS371.90600 UGX
250 ARS929.76500 UGX
500 ARS1,859.53000 UGX
1000 ARS3,719.06000 UGX
2000 ARS7,438.12000 UGX
5000 ARS18,595.30000 UGX
10000 ARS37,190.60000 UGX