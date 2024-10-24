Ukrainian hryvnia to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Samoan talas is currently 0.067 today, reflecting a 0.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.309% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.067 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.066 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 1.293% increase in value.