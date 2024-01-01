100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs
Convert UAH to VND at the real exchange rate
UAH to VND conversion chart
1 UAH = 619.47100 VND
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 UAH to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|619.6340
|621.2530
|Low
|598.1650
|596.7720
|Average
|606.2710
|608.0110
|Change
|3.56%
|0.06%
|View full history
1 UAH to VND stats
The performance of UAH to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 619.6340 and a 30 day low of 598.1650. This means the 30 day average was 606.2710. The change for UAH to VND was 3.56.
The performance of UAH to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 621.2530 and a 90 day low of 596.7720. This means the 90 day average was 608.0110. The change for UAH to VND was 0.06.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UAH
|619.47100 VND
|5 UAH
|3,097.35500 VND
|10 UAH
|6,194.71000 VND
|20 UAH
|12,389.42000 VND
|50 UAH
|30,973.55000 VND
|100 UAH
|61,947.10000 VND
|250 UAH
|154,867.75000 VND
|500 UAH
|309,735.50000 VND
|1000 UAH
|619,471.00000 VND
|2000 UAH
|1,238,942.00000 VND
|5000 UAH
|3,097,355.00000 VND
|10000 UAH
|6,194,710.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1000 VND
|1.61428 UAH
|2000 VND
|3.22856 UAH
|5000 VND
|8.07140 UAH
|10000 VND
|16.14280 UAH
|20000 VND
|32.28560 UAH
|50000 VND
|80.71400 UAH
|100000 VND
|161.42800 UAH
|200000 VND
|322.85600 UAH
|500000 VND
|807.14000 UAH
|1000000 VND
|1,614.28000 UAH
|2000000 VND
|3,228.56000 UAH
|5000000 VND
|8,071.40000 UAH