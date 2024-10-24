Ukrainian hryvnia to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Vietnamese dongs is currently 619.471 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.877% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 620.678 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 613.780 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.273% increase in value.