Convert UAH to VND at the real exchange rate
100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UAH
|629,76500 VND
|5 UAH
|3.148,82500 VND
|10 UAH
|6.297,65000 VND
|20 UAH
|12.595,30000 VND
|50 UAH
|31.488,25000 VND
|100 UAH
|62.976,50000 VND
|250 UAH
|157.441,25000 VND
|500 UAH
|314.882,50000 VND
|1000 UAH
|629.765,00000 VND
|2000 UAH
|1.259.530,00000 VND
|5000 UAH
|3.148.825,00000 VND
|10000 UAH
|6.297.650,00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1000 VND
|1,58789 UAH
|2000 VND
|3,17578 UAH
|5000 VND
|7,93945 UAH
|10000 VND
|15,87890 UAH
|20000 VND
|31,75780 UAH
|50000 VND
|79,39450 UAH
|100000 VND
|158,78900 UAH
|200000 VND
|317,57800 UAH
|500000 VND
|793,94500 UAH
|1000000 VND
|1.587,89000 UAH
|2000000 VND
|3.175,78000 UAH
|5000000 VND
|7.939,45000 UAH