Convert UAH to VND at the real exchange rate

100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs

100 uah
62,977 vnd

₴1.000 UAH = ₫629.8 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Vietnamese Dong
1 UAH629,76500 VND
5 UAH3.148,82500 VND
10 UAH6.297,65000 VND
20 UAH12.595,30000 VND
50 UAH31.488,25000 VND
100 UAH62.976,50000 VND
250 UAH157.441,25000 VND
500 UAH314.882,50000 VND
1000 UAH629.765,00000 VND
2000 UAH1.259.530,00000 VND
5000 UAH3.148.825,00000 VND
10000 UAH6.297.650,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1000 VND1,58789 UAH
2000 VND3,17578 UAH
5000 VND7,93945 UAH
10000 VND15,87890 UAH
20000 VND31,75780 UAH
50000 VND79,39450 UAH
100000 VND158,78900 UAH
200000 VND317,57800 UAH
500000 VND793,94500 UAH
1000000 VND1.587,89000 UAH
2000000 VND3.175,78000 UAH
5000000 VND7.939,45000 UAH